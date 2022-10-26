Everest Re Group, Ltd. Q3 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$319 million, or -$8.22 per share. This compares with -$73 million, or -$1.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $3.07 billion from $2.93 billion last year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$319 Mln. vs. -$73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$8.22 vs. -$1.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.

