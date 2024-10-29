News & Insights

Everest Metals to Start Gold Processing at Revere

October 29, 2024 — 05:58 pm EDT

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (AU:EMC) has released an update.

Everest Metals Corporation is set to begin gold processing at its Revere Gold and Base Metal Project in Western Australia, with the mobilisation of a Gekko Gravity Gold Processing Plant. The company aims to process mineralised material from its bulk sampling program to capitalize on high gold prices. This move expands Everest’s exploration footprint and enhances its understanding of the region’s mineral potential.

