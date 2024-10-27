Everest Metals Reports Cash Flow Insights for Q3 2024

Everest Metals Corporation Limited (AU:EMC) has released an update.

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of $226,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, mainly due to administration and corporate expenses. The company also experienced a net cash outflow of $588,000 from investing activities, driven by exploration and evaluation costs. However, they secured a net cash inflow of $418,000 from financing activities through proceeds from equity securities.

