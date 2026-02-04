Everest Group Reports Robust Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Everest Group, Ltd. (EG), an insurance and reinsurance provider, on Wednesday announced a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company reported a net income of $446 million, marking a significant turnaround from the net loss of $593 million in the same quarter of 2024. Earnings per share stood at $10.77, compared to a loss per share of $13.96 a year earlier.

Revenues for the quarter totaled $4.42 billion, a slight decrease from $4.64 billion in the prior-year period. This decline was primarily due to lower investment gains, while premiums earned edged down to $3.86 billion from $3.93 billion.

For the full year 2025, Everest Group reported net income of $1.59 billion, up from $1.37 billion in 2024. Earnings per share increased to $37.80 from $31.78 in the previous year.

Annual revenues grew to $17.50 billion from $17.28 billion, supported by higher net investment income.

EG closed trading on Wednesday at $333.42, up $3.59 or 1.09 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

