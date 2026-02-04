Markets
EG

Everest Group Reports Robust Q4 Earnings

February 04, 2026 — 05:41 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Everest Group, Ltd. (EG), an insurance and reinsurance provider, on Wednesday announced a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company reported a net income of $446 million, marking a significant turnaround from the net loss of $593 million in the same quarter of 2024. Earnings per share stood at $10.77, compared to a loss per share of $13.96 a year earlier.

Revenues for the quarter totaled $4.42 billion, a slight decrease from $4.64 billion in the prior-year period. This decline was primarily due to lower investment gains, while premiums earned edged down to $3.86 billion from $3.93 billion.

For the full year 2025, Everest Group reported net income of $1.59 billion, up from $1.37 billion in 2024. Earnings per share increased to $37.80 from $31.78 in the previous year.

Annual revenues grew to $17.50 billion from $17.28 billion, supported by higher net investment income.

EG closed trading on Wednesday at $333.42, up $3.59 or 1.09 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.