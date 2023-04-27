Evercore Partners (EVR) Declares $0.76 Dividend

Evercore Partners said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share ($3.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.72 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $109.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evercore Partners. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVR is 0.33%, an increase of 60.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 39,605K shares. The put/call ratio of EVR is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.94% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evercore Partners is 138.89. The forecasts range from a low of 132.31 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 26.94% from its latest reported closing price of 109.41.

The projected annual revenue for Evercore Partners is 2,580MM, a decrease of 1.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,604K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 15.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,103K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 21.50% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 961K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 32.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 83.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 920K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVR by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Evercore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evercore Partners Inc. is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. The company is dedicated to helping its clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

