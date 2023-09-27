Evercore ISI Group Upgrades XPO (XPO)

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for XPO (NYSE:XPO) from In-Line to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.63% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPO is 78.67. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 15.63% from its latest reported closing price of 68.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for XPO is 7,684MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 816 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPO. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPO is 0.31%, an increase of 57.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.22% to 133,575K shares. The put/call ratio of XPO is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFN Partners Management holds 12,675K shares representing 10.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 7,839K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,751K shares, representing a decrease of 24.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 33.10% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,430K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,242K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 86.03% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 3,766K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares, representing an increase of 18.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 109.69% over the last quarter.

Cercano Management holds 3,614K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares, representing an increase of 29.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPO by 126.19% over the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.