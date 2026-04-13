Evercore ISI Group Upgrades PulteGroup (PHM)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.82% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for PulteGroup is $147.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.82% from its latest reported closing price of $121.75 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for PulteGroup is 18,495MM, an increase of 6.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,052 funds or institutions reporting positions in PulteGroup. This is an decrease of 676 owner(s) or 39.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHM is 0.12%, an increase of 47.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.10% to 177,276K shares. The put/call ratio of PHM is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 13,555K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,900K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 5,497K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,534K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,211K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,243K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 14.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,284K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares , representing an increase of 55.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 3.11% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,001K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares , representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHM by 4.18% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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