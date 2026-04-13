Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Masco (MAS)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Masco (NYSE:MAS) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.86% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Masco is $82.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 27.86% from its latest reported closing price of $64.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Masco is 9,553MM, an increase of 26.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 846 funds or institutions reporting positions in Masco. This is an decrease of 678 owner(s) or 44.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAS is 0.08%, an increase of 49.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.23% to 202,395K shares. The put/call ratio of MAS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 11,502K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,411K shares , representing an increase of 35.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,063K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,086K shares , representing an increase of 16.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 12.63% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,731K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,850K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,315K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,315K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 12.77% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,482K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,786K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAS by 12.11% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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