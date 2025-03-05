Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (H)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.71% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hyatt Hotels is $165.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $211.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.71% from its latest reported closing price of $137.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hyatt Hotels is 6,800MM, an increase of 106.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 883 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyatt Hotels. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to H is 0.21%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 62,713K shares. The put/call ratio of H is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,551K shares representing 13.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,483K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H by 1.74% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 3,310K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,850K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 83.33% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,694K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 51.35% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,940K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,940K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 82.54% over the last quarter.

Hyatt Hotels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, lease, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®,Miraval®,Grand Hyatt®,Alila®,Andaz®,The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®,Destination®,Hyatt Regency®,Hyatt®,Hyatt Ziva™,Hyatt Zilara™,Thompson Hotels®,Hyatt Centric®,Caption by Hyatt,Joie de Vivre®,Hyatt House®,Hyatt Place®,tommie™,UrCove,andHyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members.

