Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Hershey (HSY)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.18% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hershey is $222.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $167.66 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.18% from its latest reported closing price of $191.12 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Hershey is 11,716MM, a decrease of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hershey. This is an decrease of 385 owner(s) or 20.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HSY is 0.20%, an increase of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 144,299K shares. The put/call ratio of HSY is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 9,627K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,204K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,299K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares , representing a decrease of 23.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 31.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,196K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,831K shares , representing a decrease of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 46.59% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,036K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,080K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HSY by 21.41% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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