Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Genuine Parts (GPC)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.72% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Genuine Parts is $131.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.72% from its latest reported closing price of $118.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Genuine Parts is 23,520MM, an increase of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,764 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genuine Parts. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPC is 0.21%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 136,479K shares. The put/call ratio of GPC is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,348K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,425K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 19.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,764K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,649K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 18.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,363K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,262K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares , representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 91.40% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,987K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPC by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Genuine Parts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlandsand Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexicoand Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 14 countries.

