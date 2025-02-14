Evercore ISI Group Upgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

Fintel reports that on February 14, 2025, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for CRISPR Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CRSP) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.46% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for CRISPR Therapeutics is $82.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $281.40. The average price target represents an increase of 90.46% from its latest reported closing price of $43.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CRISPR Therapeutics is 13,142MM, an increase of 35,120.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRISPR Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSP is 0.21%, an increase of 17.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 79,012K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSP is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,973K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,499K shares , representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,744K shares representing 10.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,927K shares , representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 9.55% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 5,416K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,280K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 8.98% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 4,691K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,746K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,968K shares , representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 24.52% over the last quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

