Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.92% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Armstrong World Industries is $207.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $177.76 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.92% from its latest reported closing price of $168.99 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Armstrong World Industries is 1,468MM, a decrease of 10.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armstrong World Industries. This is an decrease of 359 owner(s) or 41.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWI is 0.10%, an increase of 54.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.17% to 43,313K shares. The put/call ratio of AWI is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 2,322K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 4.39% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,314K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,279K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 99.47%.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,205K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,283K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,015K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 46.48% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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