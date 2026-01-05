Evercore ISI Group Upgrades Agilent Technologies (A)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, Evercore ISI Group upgraded their outlook for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from In-Line to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.41% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Agilent Technologies is $170.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.36 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.41% from its latest reported closing price of $142.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Agilent Technologies is 8,267MM, an increase of 18.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.78, an increase of 2.39% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,823 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agilent Technologies. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 2.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to A is 0.23%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 292,166K shares. The put/call ratio of A is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,434K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,227K shares , representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,381K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,947K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 84.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,160K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,010K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 8.49% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,148K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,162K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in A by 5.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,093K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,927K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in A by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.