Evercore ISI Group Maintains Public Storage (PSA) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.17% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Public Storage is $332.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $297.95 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.17% from its latest reported closing price of $293.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Public Storage is 4,844MM, an increase of 1.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,037 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA is 0.42%, an increase of 7.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 163,439K shares. The put/call ratio of PSA is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,868K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 11.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,075K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,984K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,533K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,572K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 4,501K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,706K shares , representing a decrease of 26.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 23.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,481K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,379K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.