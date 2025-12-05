Evercore ISI Group Maintains Macy's (M) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Macy's (NYSE:M) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.24% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Macy's is $16.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $25.67. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.24% from its latest reported closing price of $22.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Macy's is 24,655MM, an increase of 8.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.73, a decrease of 16.21% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macy's. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M is 0.13%, an increase of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 264,956K shares. The put/call ratio of M is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RWC Asset Management LLP holds 10,902K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,647K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 32.20% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 10,764K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,095K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 53.56% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 9,738K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,628K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 72.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,073K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,052K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 12.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,472K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,324K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 15.70% over the last quarter.

