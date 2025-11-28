Evercore ISI Group Maintains Gemini Space Station (GEMI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Gemini Space Station (NasdaqGS:GEMI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gemini Space Station is $27.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 151.53% from its latest reported closing price of $11.03 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gemini Space Station. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 3,900.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of GEMI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 1,620K shares.

Altimeter Capital Management holds 1,600K shares.

UBS Group holds 1,335K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 551K shares.

Squarepoint Ops holds 398K shares.

