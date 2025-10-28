Evercore ISI Group Maintains DHT Holdings (DHT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.51% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for DHT Holdings is $14.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.94 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 15.51% from its latest reported closing price of $12.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DHT Holdings is 504MM, a decrease of 9.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHT Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHT is 0.12%, an increase of 12.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 116,499K shares. The put/call ratio of DHT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DME Capital Management holds 7,621K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,611K shares , representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 0.74% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 6,377K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,464K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 1.02% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,899K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,408K shares , representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 1.34% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,852K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,580K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 22.02% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 3,606K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHT by 0.03% over the last quarter.

