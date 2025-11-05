Evercore ISI Group Maintains Apollo Global Management (APO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.73% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $157.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $132.31 to a high of $185.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.73% from its latest reported closing price of $133.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Global Management is 6,524MM, a decrease of 74.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,956 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Global Management. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APO is 0.42%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 425,305K shares. The put/call ratio of APO is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 29,274K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,180K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,861K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,607K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 5.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,815K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,420K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 5.04% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 10,887K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,603K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,076K shares , representing a decrease of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APO by 13.13% over the last quarter.

