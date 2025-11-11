Evercore ISI Group Maintains Albemarle (ALB) In-Line Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Evercore ISI Group maintained coverage of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) with a In-Line recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.36% Downside

As of November 10, 2025, the average one-year price target for Albemarle is $98.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $176.52. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.36% from its latest reported closing price of $103.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Albemarle is 9,910MM, an increase of 100.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albemarle. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALB is 0.16%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 142,739K shares. The put/call ratio of ALB is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 8,240K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,966K shares , representing a decrease of 20.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 35.45% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,771K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,860K shares , representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,150K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,151K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 19.89% over the last quarter.

FKINX - Franklin Income Fund 1 holds 4,000K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares , representing an increase of 29.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 21.79% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,993K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,996K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALB by 28.43% over the last quarter.

