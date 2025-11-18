Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Upstream Bio (UPB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Upstream Bio (NasdaqGS:UPB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 142.10% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Upstream Bio is $62.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 142.10% from its latest reported closing price of $25.70 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstream Bio. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 13.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPB is 0.29%, an increase of 13.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 46,831K shares. The put/call ratio of UPB is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,694K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Decheng Capital holds 3,285K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Enavate Sciences GP holds 2,460K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 2,440K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 2,117K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares , representing a decrease of 32.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPB by 44.25% over the last quarter.

