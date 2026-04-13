Stocks
NVT

Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of nVent Electric (NVT) with Outperform Recommendation

April 13, 2026 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.58% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for nVent Electric is $135.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.72 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1.58% from its latest reported closing price of $133.16 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for nVent Electric is 3,135MM, a decrease of 19.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in nVent Electric. This is an decrease of 421 owner(s) or 35.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVT is 0.15%, an increase of 47.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.14% to 149,720K shares. NVT / nVent Electric plc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of NVT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 6,134K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,668K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040K shares , representing a decrease of 29.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 87.41% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 3,227K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares , representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 56.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,125K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 42.71% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,702K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares , representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for nVent Electric plc-> Find out what the Options Markets think of nVent Electric plc-> See our take on nVent Electric plc Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.