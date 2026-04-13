Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of nVent Electric (NVT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.58% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for nVent Electric is $135.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $68.72 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1.58% from its latest reported closing price of $133.16 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for nVent Electric is 3,135MM, a decrease of 19.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 762 funds or institutions reporting positions in nVent Electric. This is an decrease of 421 owner(s) or 35.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVT is 0.15%, an increase of 47.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.14% to 149,720K shares. The put/call ratio of NVT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 6,134K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 26.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,668K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040K shares , representing a decrease of 29.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 87.41% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 3,227K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares , representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 56.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,125K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 42.71% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,702K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares , representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 3.68% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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