Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Insulet (PODD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Insulet (NasdaqGS:PODD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.61% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Insulet is $385.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $319.16 to a high of $453.60. The average price target represents an increase of 33.61% from its latest reported closing price of $288.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Insulet is 2,006MM, a decrease of 20.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PODD is 0.23%, an increase of 5.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 81,030K shares. The put/call ratio of PODD is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,549K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,736K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 11.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,262K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,092K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,135K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 4.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,998K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,965K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PODD by 51.55% over the last quarter.

