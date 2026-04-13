Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Carrier Global (CARR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.66% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Carrier Global is $73.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.66% from its latest reported closing price of $64.30 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Carrier Global is 23,109MM, an increase of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an decrease of 718 owner(s) or 31.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARR is 0.13%, an increase of 40.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.15% to 699,939K shares. The put/call ratio of CARR is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 74,738K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,366K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 37,719K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,953K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 24,902K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,982K shares , representing a decrease of 132.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 63.08% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,653K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,153K shares , representing a decrease of 19.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 26.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,314K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,351K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 14.54% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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