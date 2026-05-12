Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Benitec Biopharma (NasdaqCM:BNTC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.16% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Benitec Biopharma is $26.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 116.16% from its latest reported closing price of $12.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Benitec Biopharma is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benitec Biopharma. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 26.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTC is 0.17%, an increase of 32.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.68% to 33,338K shares. The put/call ratio of BNTC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 11,548K shares representing 33.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,877K shares , representing an increase of 14.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,912K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,197K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares , representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,121K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares , representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,850K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.