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Evercore ISI Group Initiates Coverage of Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) with Outperform Recommendation

May 12, 2026 — 06:45 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage of Benitec Biopharma (NasdaqCM:BNTC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.16% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Benitec Biopharma is $26.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 116.16% from its latest reported closing price of $12.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Benitec Biopharma is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benitec Biopharma. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 26.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTC is 0.17%, an increase of 32.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.68% to 33,338K shares. BNTC / Benitec Biopharma Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BNTC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 11,548K shares representing 33.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,877K shares , representing an increase of 14.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,912K shares representing 8.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,197K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares , representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,121K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,973K shares , representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,850K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Benitec Biopharma Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Benitec Biopharma Inc.-> See our take on Benitec Biopharma Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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