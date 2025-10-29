Evercore Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Evercore Inc. (EVR) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $144.58 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $78.39 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Evercore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.51 million or $3.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.4% to $1.038 billion from $734.22 million last year.

Evercore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $144.58 Mln. vs. $78.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.41 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $1.038 Bln vs. $734.22 Mln last year.

