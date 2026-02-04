Evercore Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Evercore Inc. (EVR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $203.95 million, or $4.76 per share. This compares with $140.44 million, or $3.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Evercore Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $230.66 million or $5.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.4% to $1.297 billion from $979.53 million last year.

Evercore Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $203.95 Mln. vs. $140.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.76 vs. $3.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.297 Bln vs. $979.53 Mln last year.

