Evercore To Buy Robey Warshaw For GBP 146 Mln

(RTTNews) - Evercore Inc. (EVR), an investment banking advisory firm, said on Wednesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Robey Warshaw LLP, a British independent advisory company, for 146 million pounds.

The consideration will be paid in two tranches, with the first payment in Evercore stock at closing and the second payment at the one-year anniversary in stock or cash as agreed between the two companies.

There is also potential additional performance-based consideration over a multi-year period.

The acquisition, to be closed at the beginning of the fourth quarter, is expected to add to Evercore's earnings starting in the first full year.

Matthew Lindsey-Clark, Co-Head of Evercore's EMEA Investment Banking business, said: "Robey Warshaw is a highly respected firm with a long-standing track record of advising on some of the largest and most complex mandates in the UK and Europe. Their team is highly complementary to ours and the combination reinforces our commitment to building the premier advisory firm across the region and globally."

With the addition of Robey Warshaw, Evercore will enhance its market position in the UK and open further significant client opportunities across the EMEA region and globally.

