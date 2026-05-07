EverCommerce Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said were in line with expectations as the company continued investing in artificial intelligence capabilities and go-to-market initiatives aimed at accelerating growth in the back half of the year.

On the company’searnings call CEO Eric Remer said EverCommerce is “building the AI operating system for the service SMB workflows,” focusing on its EverPro (home and field services), EverHealth (medical practices), and EverWell (wellness and service providers) verticals. Remer noted that EverPro and EverHealth together represent roughly 95% of consolidated revenue.

First-quarter results and profitability

CFO Ryan Siurek said total revenue in the first quarter was $147.5 million, up 3.6% year over year and above the midpoint of the company’s guidance range. Subscription and transaction revenue was $142.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $40.7 million, also above the midpoint of guidance, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.6%, Siurek said. Adjusted gross profit was $114.8 million, translating to an adjusted gross margin of 77.8%.

Siurek said adjusted operating expenses were “slightly higher year-over-year as a percentage of revenue,” rising to 50.3% from 46.5%, reflecting “targeted growth investments across sales and marketing and product development, including the post-acquisition ZyraTalk costs.” On a trailing 12-month basis, adjusted expenses were flat at 47.9% of revenue.

AI product integration and customer examples

Remer emphasized an “AI-first focus” and said the company is building “native AI agentic features” into its platforms rather than simply adding third-party tools. He also tied AI capabilities to potential improvements in retention and average revenue per user, alongside growth from embedded payments.

To illustrate AI use cases, EverCommerce leadership highlighted examples from EverPro and EverHealth.

Matt Feierstein, president of EverCommerce and CEO of EverPro, described a Service Fusion customer, Coast to Coast HTM, a medical equipment services company supporting hospital radiology departments. Feierstein said the customer previously relied on manual processes such as spreadsheets and experienced delays of “up to 24-48 hours just to get approval to dispatch a technician.” With Service Fusion, he said, the customer reduced time to get a technician on site from days to “four to six hours,” which he described as “about a 60% efficiency gain in job management.”

Feierstein added that the customer recently adopted ZyraTalk, EverCommerce’s AI voice reception agent, which he said captures and documents service requests. “Since deploying it, they've already booked over 30 jobs as a function of AI-driven interactions,” he said.

Evan Berlin, CEO of EverHealth, provided an example involving EverHealth Scribe integrated into DrChrono for a solo orthopedic surgeon in Kansas City. Berlin said the physician previously spent hours after clinic working on documentation, but with AI Scribe, “clinical notes that previously took hours are now completed in 10 minutes,” including complex orthopedic terminology while filtering out non-clinical conversation. Berlin said the physician estimated saving “more than one hour per day.”

Cross-sell, multi-product adoption, and payments metrics

Remer said multi-product adoption remains central to EverCommerce’s strategy, citing higher revenue and stronger retention among multi-product customers. He said that in the first quarter the company saw 32% growth in customers actively using more than one solution.

At quarter end, Remer said:

301,000 customers were enabled for more than one solution, up 23% year over year.

Approximately 131,000 customers were actively utilizing more than one solution, up 32% year over year, which he said represented an acceleration compared with recent quarters.

Over the trailing 12 months, net revenue retention (NRR) was 95%, Remer said, adding that multi-solution customers continued to generate NRR above 100%. He attributed the “slight reduction” in reported NRR to declining third-party partner revenue within the company’s legacy payments business.

Remer also highlighted payments performance within EverCommerce’s “top six solutions,” where the company is focusing investment. He said in those solutions total payments volume (TPV) grew 19.8% year over year and represented 35% of total TPV, up from 30% in the first quarter of 2025. Top-solution payments revenue grew 10% year over year and represented more than 46.5% of total payments revenue, he said, noting that payments revenue is reported on a net basis and “incrementally contributes approximately 95% gross margin within our core solutions.”

Cash flow, balance sheet, share repurchases, and outlook

Siurek said cash flow metrics discussed on the call included cash generated from the divested marketing technology business through Oct. 31, 2025, making year-over-year comparisons “not fully comparable.” Cash flow from operations in the first quarter was $24.6 million, compared with $21.3 million in the prior quarter and $30.7 million in the prior year period. Levered free cash flow was $16.6 million, and adjusted unlevered free cash flow was $25.3 million. Over the trailing 12 months, EverCommerce generated more than $71 million of levered free cash flow and $121.6 million of adjusted unlevered free cash flow, he said.

EverCommerce ended the quarter with $129 million in cash and cash equivalents and $155 million of undrawn revolver capacity, which Siurek said will step down to $125 million in July 2026. Debt outstanding totaled $525 million, and net leverage was about 2.2x under the company’s credit facility. Siurek also said the company has $425 million of notional swaps at a weighted average rate of 3.91% hedging floating-rate exposure through October 2027.

On capital allocation, Siurek said EverCommerce repurchased about 1.3 million shares for $13.9 million at an average price of $11 per share during the quarter. Based on repurchases through March 31, he said the company had about $33.9 million remaining under its $300 million authorization through the end of 2026. In response to a question about repurchase cadence, Siurek said the company would not comment on the schedule but described repurchases as “a really accretive use of capital.”

For guidance, Siurek said EverCommerce expects second-quarter revenue of $150.5 million to $153.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $41 million to $43 million. For full-year 2026, the company reiterated its prior outlook for revenue of $612 million to $632 million and adjusted EBITDA of $183 million to $191 million.

During Q&A, Siurek said the unchanged full-year guide reflects expectations for continued growth and “continued growth throughout the year, particularly in the back half of the year.” He pointed to pricing actions expected to have a larger impact in the second half based on rollout timing, improving indicators in payments enablement and multi-product adoption, ongoing go-to-market and onboarding investments, and a shift “from AI investment into monetization.”

In closing remarks, Remer said EverCommerce remains focused on executing its strategy, which he said positions the company for “sustainable long-term growth and shareholder value creation.”

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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