EverCommerce (EVCM) Q2 Revenue Up 5%

Key Points GAAP revenue reached $148.0 million in Q2 2025, beating estimates and growing 5.3% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 14.2% to $45.0 million from $39.4 million (continuing operations, non-GAAP).

Net income (GAAP) swung to $0.03 per share from a $(0.02) per share loss.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM), a software firm specializing in digital solutions for service-based small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), released its results for Q2 2025 on August 6, 2025. The company reported revenue of $148.0 million, outpacing analyst expectations of $145.4 million (Non-GAAP), and achieved net income of $0.03 per share (GAAP), compared to a loss in the prior year period. The quarter showed improvements in profitability and operating efficiency.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Continuing Operations $0.03 $0.02 $(0.02) $0.05 Revenue $148.0 million $145.4 million $140.5 million 5.3% Pro Forma Revenue $148.0 million N/A N/A Adjusted EBITDA $45.0 million $39.4 million 14.2% Adjusted Gross Profit $114.6 million $109.0 million N/A

Company Background and Strategic Focus

EverCommerce provides industry-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to more than 740,000 businesses in home services, health, and wellness. Its products help SMBs digitize scheduling, billing, payment processing, and customer engagement. These software platforms are vital as many SMBs shift away from manual processes toward integrated digital management tools.

Recently, the company has zeroed in on revenue reacceleration, cost efficiency, and expanding its market share. Key success factors include driving digital technology adoption among SMB customers, rolling out integrated solutions tailored for specific industries, and cross-selling new products across its existing customer base. EverCommerce segments its offerings as EverPro for home services, EverHealth for clinical practices, and EverWell for wellness, each composed of core business management software, customer experience modules, and payments solutions.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operational Developments

EverCommerce generated $148.0 million in revenue, a 5.3% rise in GAAP revenue from the same period a year ago and $2.6 million above consensus estimates (non-GAAP). Pro forma revenue, which adjusts out the impact of businesses sold last year for an apples-to-apples comparison, increased 7.4% in Q2 2025. This figure provides a clearer view of ongoing operations as it removes the effects of divestitures, such as the discontinued fitness solutions segment, and is presented on a pro forma (non-GAAP) basis.

Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) flipped positive, reaching $0.03 per share versus a $(0.02) per share loss in Q2 2024. This improvement reflects the effects of management’s cost-cutting programs. Adjusted EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and excludes certain expenses for a clearer picture of operational profitability, rose 14.2% to $45.0 million. Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations improved to $114.6 million, a 5.1% year-over-year gain. The company reported an adjusted gross margin of 77.1% for Q2 2025.

Subscription and transaction fee revenue reached $142.8 million. Pro forma subscription and transaction fees revenue grew 7.4% in Q2 2025. This performance is important as it underscores EverCommerce’s strategy of expanding recurring, stable income streams.

Operationally, share buybacks were a material activity: EverCommerce repurchased 2.0 million shares for a total outlay of $20.6 million. The board had authorized an additional $51.1 million in potential share repurchases as of June 30, 2025.

The company continues to sharpen its product trio: EverPro (business management software for home services), EverHealth (solutions for medical and health practitioners), and EverWell (wellness industry tools). For each vertical, EverCommerce’s strategy emphasizes deep integration of payments, customer experience, and workflow automation. Management is embedding artificial intelligence technology, aiming to streamline processes and improve efficiency.

Customer adoption of integrated solutions remains a key performance driver. EverCommerce’s product enhancements focus on enabling customers to use multiple company solutions in combination. Enabling more SMBs to process payments on the platform is a core goal because payments offer higher-margin recurring revenue. For example, 244,000 customers were using more than one solution as of Q1 2025, reflecting 28% growth from the year before, though the most recent quarter offered no updated figure. These multiproduct users tend to remain longer as customers and increase their spending over time, supporting higher margins and greater revenue stability.

Another notable development was the continued portfolio simplification. By exiting lower-performing divisions such as fitness solutions and focusing on core software, EverCommerce has simplified its portfolio. However, these business changes can obscure year-over-year comparisons in the short term.

No dividend was announced or changed in the quarter. The company has focused its capital return strategy on share repurchases instead of a recurring cash payout.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Trends to Watch

Management issued financial outlooks for the next quarter and the full year. For FY2025, guidance stands at $581.0–$601.0 million for revenue and $171.0–$177.0 million for Adjusted EBITDA.

Management has cited ongoing cost control and digital adoption as drivers for future quarters. Investors monitoring EverCommerce will want to track the pace of customer adds, the rate of integrated product adoption (especially payment solutions within the software suite), and ongoing efforts to simplify the company’s service offerings. No specific forward guidance was given regarding dividends, and EverCommerce does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

