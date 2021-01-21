Everbridge (EVBG) Introduces Enhanced Public Warning Platform

Everbridge EVBG recently launched its new Public Warning Center, which enables next-generation multi-channel front-end alerting. The solution facilitates hybrid cell-broadcast and location-based as well as group-based SMS alerts from a single console.



The enhanced platform provides a best-in-class user interface (UI). It integrates cell-broadcast and multichannel technologies such as SMS, video, social media, TV, radio, digital signage, sirens, website and emails, to enable smooth and on-time warning distribution.



The company’s new public warning system will aid public authorities to communicate important information to citizens and visitors. The advanced warning solution will grant them the flexibility to reach out to the target audience through appropriate communication channels.



Notably, the company’s population alerting platform is deployed across the entire population of 11 countries.

Robust Adoption of CEM Solutions Bolsters Growth

Everbridge’s shares have gained 62.6% over the past year compared with the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s growth of 93.8%.



The global pandemic has highlighted the need for an integrated critical event management (CEM) solution to put a strong risk management strategy in place, which would ensure the safety of people and operations across enterprises. This has spurred demand for Everbridge’s CEM suite, including its COVID-19 Shield, Return-to-Work/Campus and Contact Tracing solutions.



The company’s CEM Platform is utilized by organizations such as Goldman Sachs GS, Siemens and Olympus to identify the severity of threats and their potential effect across the organization and take necessary actions accordingly for the mitigation of threats.



Earlier this month, the company partnered with Atos to drive the adoption of its CEM solution and expand its total addressable market. The solution enables Atos’ customers to continue their business operations with minimum disruptions amid critical situations and emergencies.



Additionally, Everbridge’s mass notification platform has gained significant traction from federal agencies. Recently, it was selected by the United States General Services Administration (GSA) to ensure the protection of the agency’s employees and operations from all kinds of critical events across more than 700 locations.



Along with GSA, the company’s CEM platform is deployed by more than 70 federal agencies. Moreover, the company revealed that its platform, which is used by business, healthcare and government organizations worldwide, has exceeded 5 billion communications in 2020.



Markedly, the company’s platform reaches out to more than 650 million people across 200 countries, reflecting its strong international presence. Moreover, it is utilized by more than 5400 enterprise customers globally.

Everbridge currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are 3D Systems DDD and Mercury Systems MRCY. Both stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rate for 3D Systems and Mercury is currently pegged at 26% and 8.1%, respectively.

