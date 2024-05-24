News & Insights

Ever Glory United Holds Successful AGM

May 24, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Ever Glory United Holdings Limited (SG:ZKX) has released an update.

Ever Glory United Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, at the CRF Building in Singapore, with Chairman Sun Renwang presiding. The meeting commenced with a quorum present and proceeded without any pre-submitted questions from shareholders. Resolutions were set to be voted on by poll, with appointed agents to oversee the process.

