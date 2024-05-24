Ever Glory United Holds Successful AGM

Ever Glory United Holdings Limited (SG:ZKX) has released an update.

Ever Glory United Holdings Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, at the CRF Building in Singapore, with Chairman Sun Renwang presiding. The meeting commenced with a quorum present and proceeded without any pre-submitted questions from shareholders. Resolutions were set to be voted on by poll, with appointed agents to oversee the process.

For further insights into SG:ZKX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.