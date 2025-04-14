The Ever-Changing Landscape of AI Safety

How should law firms work to address the ethical and transparency concerns around AI?

Critically prioritizing data security and privacy

Prioritizing data security and privacy is critical to addressing ethical and transparency concerns surrounding AI, and that’s what we've been doing at Litera for more than 30 years. This means implementing AI tools with the same — or even more — rigor as traditional data security protocols. We go beyond basic encryption and access controls by utilizing advanced encryption standards such as end-to-end encryption and zero-trust architectures. We ensure that AI systems have robust authentication mechanisms, rigorous role-based access controls and continuous monitoring to detect anomalies. In addition, we implement strict data governance frameworks, ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements like GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy laws. We also apply privacy-by-design principles, embedding data protection measures into the AI development process from the outset. By leveraging these proven security practices and continuously adapting them to the evolving landscape of AI, we help mitigate risks and build trust, ensuring that client data remains secure, private and ethically managed at all stages of its lifecycle. Additionally, Litera is one of an exclusive group of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) across industries partnering with Microsoft to amplify the impact of Copilot and Microsoft 365, adding best-in-class security to streamline workflows for lawyers, increasing efficiency and accuracy.

Can you speak to the importance of finding a balance between AI and human touch?

AI can’t replace quality and expert scrutiny

Nuanced judgment, empathy, and complex strategic thinking that define effective legal practice, that's inherently human.

Finding the right balance between AI and the human touch is absolutely crucial for secure, ethical, practical and strategic AI usage.

Lawyers bring creativity and insight that AI can't replicate. And quality and attention to detail the legal world demands will always need the scrutiny of professionals. Lawyers are seen as craftsmen, emphasizing the thoughtful creation of work product guided by their clients’ needs. AI should function as a tool to enhance the thinking process rather than merely speeding up the output of work. It’s vital to connect with the right data, leverage the firm’s precedent and expertise, and ensure integration in tools like Word and Outlook—at the precise moment and place—to maintain a harmonious balance between AI and human collaboration.

Law firm CIOs and CKOs also play a crucial role in AI adoption. They’re like the conductors of the orchestra, making sure firm intelligence and critical information flow seamlessly across all stakeholders. They help interpret and analyze data and ensure that it reaches the right people — partners, associates, marketing executives, paralegals, and more. Their expertise and human judgment are what will drive the quality of work that the legal industry expects and help firms stand out in a competitive space.

AI might be able to automate tasks or even generate insights, but the “art” of law — the ability to interpret, strategize and build client relationships — remains a priority. We need to leverage AI's efficiency, but we can't lose that critical human touch that builds trust and delivers exceptional legal counsel.

How do you think legal technology will continue to evolve over the next decade?

The data-driven legal practice

The next decade will witness a significant shift towards data-driven legal practice. Lawyers will increasingly leverage advanced analytics and centralized, easily accessed information to predict case outcomes, assess risks and optimize legal strategies.

Legal technology will democratize access to legal services through online platforms, offering affordable advice and document assistance, broadening the reach and accessibility of legal aid.

Microsoft 365

We will see an increase in technology vendors leveraging Microsoft-based innovation to take full advantage of firms’ existing investments in Microsoft tools, including Office 365 and SharePoint. At Litera, Microsoft is working with us as a partner, investing in the future of our industry. For example, our latest acquisition of Peppermint Technology allows Litera to elevate the value law firms derive from Microsoft applications by adding market-leading plug-ins to our comprehensive suite of legal technology solutions.

Data security and compliance is more important than ever

I cannot emphasize this one enough: As the volume of sensitive legal data escalates, enhanced data security and compliance will become paramount. Legal tech will need to prioritize robust encryption and data protection measures, alongside AI-powered threat detection and prevention, with tools designed to ensure compliance with evolving data privacy regulations.

My vision at Litera is to seamlessly integrate AI, data security and human expertise to transform how legal teams collaborate, strategize and achieve exceptional results.