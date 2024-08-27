News & Insights

Markets

Events.com Announces Merger Agreement With Concord Acquisition Corp II

August 27, 2024 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Events.com, an event management platform that uses artificial intelligence announced on Tuesday that it has signed a merger agreement with Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA) to go public. This agreement values Events.com at $314 million before any investments.

After the merger, the new public company will be called 'Events.com' and plans to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'RSVP,' pending approval.

Events.com Co-founders Mitch Thrower and Stephen Partridge will continue as CEO and President/COO, respectively, while Bob Bellack, co-founder of Cars.com and Apartments.com, will be joining as CRO.

Events.com provides a full software platform for event organizers and plans to introduce an AI feature for event discovery in 2025. The proposed merger indicates a total enterprise value of $399 million and includes a $100 million Share Subscription Facility from Gem Global Yield SCS.

The funds from the deal will help Events.com develop new products, pursue strategic acquisitions, finalize existing acquisition commitments, launch the Events.com Discover platform, and enhance the company's AI and machine learning capabilities to improve user experiences.

Following the merger, the current shareholders of Events.com will maintain a majority stake in the combined company. Co-founders Mitch Thrower and Stephen Partridge are expected to remain as CEO and President/COO, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.