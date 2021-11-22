Even though Sprinklr, Inc.'s (NYSE:CXM) stock is down 8.9% this week, insiders who bought lately made a US$21k profit

Insiders who purchased Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 8.9% decline over the past week. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$500k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$521k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sprinklr

The Founder Ragy Thomas made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$500k worth of shares at a price of US$16.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$16.67. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Sprinklr insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Ragy Thomas was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:CXM Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Sprinklr insiders own 24% of the company, currently worth about US$1.0b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sprinklr Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Sprinklr insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sprinklr (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

