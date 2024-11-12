News & Insights

Evaxion Biotech announces preclinical data for CMV vaccine program EVX-V1

November 12, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) announces new positive preclinical data from its ongoing cytomegalovirus, CMV, vaccine program named EVX-V1. The data will be presented today at the 9th International Conference on Vaccines Research & Development, taking place in Boston, USA. The data demonstrates that the antigens identified with Evaxion’s AI-Immunology platform effectively trigger targeted immune responses, including induction of both CMV reactive B and T cells. To further enhance vaccine effectiveness, Evaxion has additionally designed a proprietary prefusion gB antigen, a well-established CMV vaccine component known to offer partial virus neutralization. New preclinical data confirms that Evaxion’s proprietary gB antigen successfully induced a specific immune response comparable to that of the conventional gB antigen.

