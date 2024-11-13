Evaxion Biotech Advances CMV Vaccine with AI Innovation

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.

Evaxion Biotech has unveiled promising preclinical results for its cytomegalovirus vaccine program, EVX-V1, utilizing its AI-Immunology platform to trigger targeted immune responses. The innovative approach, which combines AI-identified antigens with a proprietary prefusion glycoprotein B antigen, marks a significant step towards developing an effective CMV vaccine. This development could potentially tap into the growing CMV treatment market, valued at $474.6 million in 2023, and poised for further growth.

For further insights into EVAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.