Evaxion Biotech Advances CMV Vaccine with AI Innovation

November 13, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.

Evaxion Biotech has unveiled promising preclinical results for its cytomegalovirus vaccine program, EVX-V1, utilizing its AI-Immunology platform to trigger targeted immune responses. The innovative approach, which combines AI-identified antigens with a proprietary prefusion glycoprotein B antigen, marks a significant step towards developing an effective CMV vaccine. This development could potentially tap into the growing CMV treatment market, valued at $474.6 million in 2023, and poised for further growth.

