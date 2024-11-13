Evaxion Biotech Advances CMV Vaccine with AI Innovation

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) has released an update.
Evaxion Biotech has unveiled promising preclinical results for its cytomegalovirus vaccine program, EVX-V1, utilizing its AI-Immunology platform to trigger targeted immune responses. The innovative approach, which combines AI-identified antigens with a proprietary prefusion glycoprotein B antigen, marks a significant step towards developing an effective CMV vaccine. This development could potentially tap into the growing CMV treatment market, valued at $474.6 million in 2023, and poised for further growth.
For further insights into EVAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/24/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.