Evaluating Vistra: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Vistra (NYSE:VST), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vistra, revealing an average target of $139.5, a high estimate of $178.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.49% increase from the previous average price target of $119.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Vistra's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Appicelli UBS Lowers Buy $150.00 $157.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Announces Overweight $178.00 - Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Buy $177.00 $133.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $146.00 $125.00 Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Raises Outperform $141.00 $105.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $137.00 $99.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $132.00 $110.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Outperform $125.00 $120.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $99.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $110.00 $109.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vistra. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vistra's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Vistra's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vistra analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Vistra: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vistra's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.57% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vistra's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vistra's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.43, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VST

Date Firm Action From To Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Jul 2021 Guggenheim Upgrades Neutral Buy Jul 2021 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.