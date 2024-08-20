Evaluating TransUnion: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $96.0, a high estimate of $106.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.76% increase from the previous average price target of $86.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of TransUnion by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $97.00 $87.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $100.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $97.00 $90.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $75.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $85.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $104.00 $94.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $92.00 $89.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Announces Buy $92.00 -

All You Need to Know About TransUnion

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about a quarter of its revenue comes from international markets.

A Deep Dive into TransUnion's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: TransUnion's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.29. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

