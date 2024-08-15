Evaluating Synopsys: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Synopsys and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $657.78, accompanied by a high estimate of $690.00 and a low estimate of $615.00. Observing a 1.42% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $648.56.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Synopsys. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $635.00 $615.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $687.00 $672.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $661.00 $645.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $690.00 $675.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $660.00 $660.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $645.00 $640.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $655.00 $650.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $615.00 $615.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $672.00 $665.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Synopsys. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Synopsys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Synopsys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Synopsys's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Synopsys analyst ratings.

Discovering Synopsys: A Closer Look

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and software integrity products. EDA software automates the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. The firm's growing SI business allows customers to continuously manage and test the code base for security and quality. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a mutual convergence of semiconductor companies moving up-stack toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

Synopsys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Synopsys's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synopsys's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Synopsys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SNPS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for SNPS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.