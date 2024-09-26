Evaluating Repligen: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $188.33, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average represents a 1.91% decrease from the previous average price target of $192.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Repligen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $205.00 $205.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $180.00 - Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $190.00 Elizabeth Garcia UBS Lowers Buy $185.00 $205.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $190.00 $190.00 Jacob Johnson Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $170.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Repligen. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Repligen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Repligen's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Repligen

Repligen Corp is a global life sciences company. It develops and commercializes innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies and flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The company's customers include life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen markets its products globally through a direct commercial organization in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, as well as through strategic partners in select markets. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in North America.

Repligen: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Repligen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.2%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Repligen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repligen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repligen's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Repligen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

