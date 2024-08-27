Evaluating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Against Peers In Biotechnology Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) alongside its primary competitors in the Biotechnology industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Background

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 31.75 4.69 10.17 5.19% $1.76 $3.07 12.32% AbbVie Inc 66.03 51.45 6.36 18.4% $5.0 $10.26 4.31% Amgen Inc 56.36 29.65 5.71 13.63% $3.0 $5.15 20.07% Gilead Sciences Inc 93.85 5.24 3.46 9.01% $2.98 $5.41 5.36% Biogen Inc 25.83 1.88 3.09 3.75% $0.92 $1.92 0.36% Genmab A/S 21.62 3.74 6.30 4.44% $2.15 $5.21 29.58% Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc 68.17 3.24 6.75 2.07% $0.16 $0.58 19.61% United Therapeutics Corp 15.93 2.71 6.52 5.04% $0.39 $0.64 19.85% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc 45.84 6.12 7.38 2.66% $0.16 $0.58 30.37% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 187.20 12.43 9.12 0.63% $0.03 $0.32 38.93% Incyte Corp 158.93 4.19 3.78 -10.6% $-0.37 $0.97 9.34% Roivant Sciences Ltd 2.06 1.60 62.28 1.67% $0.09 $0.05 154.96% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 24.10 27.22 9.32 39.91% $0.14 $0.19 4.67% Average 63.83 12.46 10.84 7.55% $1.22 $2.61 28.12%

Upon closer analysis of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 31.75 significantly below the industry average by 0.5x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 4.69, which is well below the industry average by 0.38x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.17, which is 0.94x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.19% that is 2.36% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.76 Billion, which is 1.44x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $3.07 Billion, which indicates 1.18x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 12.32%, which is much lower than the industry average of 28.12%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the Biotechnology industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to industry peers. On the other hand, the high EBITDA and gross profit levels suggest strong operational performance. The low revenue growth rate may indicate challenges in expanding market share compared to industry competitors.

