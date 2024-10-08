Evaluating Oracle Against Peers In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Oracle Background

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Oracle Corp 43.81 43.55 8.94 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% Microsoft Corp 34.72 11.34 12.48 8.45% $34.33 $45.04 15.2% ServiceNow Inc 164.12 21.52 18.85 3.12% $0.48 $2.08 22.19% Palo Alto Networks Inc 46.42 21.28 14.90 7.42% $0.39 $1.62 12.09% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 416.16 24.67 20.28 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 45.85 205.64 10.86 504.05% $0.5 $1.16 10.95% Gen Digital Inc 28.43 8.53 4.54 8.69% $0.54 $0.78 2.33% Monday.Com Ltd 334.39 15.02 16.36 1.62% $0.0 $0.21 34.4% Dolby Laboratories Inc 34.28 2.93 5.79 1.58% $0.06 $0.25 -3.2% CommVault Systems Inc 39.36 23.69 7.95 6.62% $0.02 $0.18 13.38% Qualys Inc 26.71 10.41 7.83 10.52% $0.05 $0.12 8.38% Teradata Corp 47.20 38.71 1.69 57.36% $0.09 $0.27 -5.63% Progress Software Corp 35.40 6.62 4.08 6.88% $0.07 $0.15 2.06% N-able Inc 69.50 3.20 5.22 1.32% $0.03 $0.1 12.6% Average 101.73 30.27 10.06 47.64% $2.82 $4.05 12.04%

By closely studying Oracle, we can observe the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 43.81, which is 0.43x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 43.55 which exceeds the industry average by 1.44x.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 8.94, which is 0.89x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.01% is 17.63% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $5.44 Billion, which is 1.93x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $9.4 Billion, which indicates 2.32x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 6.86% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 12.04%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Oracle alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Oracle is placed in the middle with a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

This implies a balanced financial structure, with a reasonable proportion of debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Oracle in the Software industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is high, suggesting the market values Oracle's assets more than its earnings. The PS ratio is low, implying a favorable sales valuation. In terms of ROE, Oracle lags behind peers, while EBITDA and gross profit margins are high, reflecting strong operational performance. However, the revenue growth rate is lower than industry peers, indicating potential challenges in expanding market share.

