Evaluating Microsoft Against Peers In Software Industry

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.31 10.74 12.21 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 49.16 48.87 10.03 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% ServiceNow Inc 159.34 22.72 20.30 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 53.97 24.87 17.33 7.42% $0.39 $1.62 12.09% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 507.46 30.09 24.73 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 46.46 78.03 12.48 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 29.74 8.65 4.82 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 605 13.36 14.75 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.48 3.16 6.26 2.39% $0.07 $0.27 4.9% CommVault Systems Inc 43.39 26.91 8.59 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% QXO Inc 28.05 1.44 25.56 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 32.46 11.97 9.31 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Teradata Corp 35.26 22.95 1.65 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% Progress Software Corp 36.08 6.77 4.16 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% SolarWinds Corp 59 1.62 2.83 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 122.56 21.53 11.63 14.21% $0.58 $1.24 11.22%

When closely examining Microsoft, the following trends emerge:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.31 is lower than the industry average by 0.28x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 10.74, which is 0.5x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.21, which is 1.05x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% that is 5.34% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion, which is 65.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $45.49 Billion, which indicates 36.69x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.04% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.22%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Microsoft demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Microsoft shows strong performance, outperforming industry peers and demonstrating solid financial health.

