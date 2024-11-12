Evaluating Marriott Vacations: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Marriott Vacations, revealing an average target of $89.3, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Highlighting a 4.49% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $93.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Marriott Vacations. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $117.00 $110.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $74.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $82.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $62.00 - Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $96.50 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marriott Vacations. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Marriott Vacations's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Marriott Vacations's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marriott Vacations analyst ratings.

About Marriott Vacations

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

Marriott Vacations: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Marriott Vacations showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.03% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Marriott Vacations's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marriott Vacations's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marriott Vacations's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, Marriott Vacations adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VAC

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Sep 2021 Jefferies Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.