Evaluating Leidos Holdings: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Leidos Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $169.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. This current average has increased by 5.97% from the previous average price target of $160.00.

The perception of Leidos Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $185.00 $175.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $183.00 $172.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $172.00 $168.00 Cai von Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $166.00 $155.00 Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $169.00 $165.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $145.00 $140.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $165.00 $135.00

Get to Know Leidos Holdings Better

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in three reportable segments; Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. Defense Solutions provides technologically latest services, solutions, and products to a broad customer base. It generates key revenue from Defense Solutions.

Leidos Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Leidos Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Leidos Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leidos Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leidos Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

