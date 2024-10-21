Evaluating Lam Research Against Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Lam Research Background

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Lam Research Corp 25.12 11.06 6.45 12.32% $1.29 $1.84 20.71% ASML Holding NV 37.85 16.22 10 13.46% $2.68 $3.79 11.9% Applied Materials Inc 20.94 8.15 5.81 9.21% $2.12 $3.21 5.49% KLA Corp 33.46 26.99 9.42 25.88% $1.13 $1.56 9.07% Teradyne Inc 41.46 7.53 7.60 7.04% $0.25 $0.43 6.64% Entegris Inc 85.31 4.45 4.76 1.95% $0.22 $0.38 -9.81% Enphase Energy Inc 98.54 14.03 8.93 1.2% $0.03 $0.14 -57.33% Onto Innovation Inc 62.56 5.65 11.58 2.93% $0.07 $0.13 27.1% Amkor Technology Inc 20.09 1.86 1.18 1.66% $0.25 $0.21 0.24% MKS Instruments Inc 684.67 3.09 1.93 0.99% $0.19 $0.42 -11.57% FormFactor Inc 28.51 3.58 4.90 2.07% $0.02 $0.09 26.65% Axcelis Technologies Inc 12.71 3.22 2.74 5.54% $0.06 $0.11 -6.37% Veeco Instruments Inc 19.92 2.42 2.55 2.2% $0.03 $0.08 8.81% Photronics Inc 10.46 1.41 1.70 3.27% $0.08 $0.08 -5.9% ACM Research Inc 15.37 1.44 1.82 2.97% $0.04 $0.1 40.05% Aehr Test Systems 16 3.79 7.91 0.56% $0.0 $0.01 -36.39% inTest Corp 19.30 0.90 0.71 0.23% $0.0 $0.01 4.4% Average 75.45 6.55 5.22 5.07% $0.45 $0.67 0.81%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

After thoroughly examining Lam Research, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 25.12, which is 0.33x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 11.06 which exceeds the industry average by 1.69x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.45, which is 1.24x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.32% is 7.25% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $1.29 Billion, which is 2.87x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $1.84 Billion, which indicates 2.75x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.71% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 0.81%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Lam Research against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Lam Research has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Lam Research, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and premium valuation. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Lam Research outperforms its industry peers, reflecting robust financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.