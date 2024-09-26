Evaluating Fortive: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Fortive (NYSE:FTV) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $86.77, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.47% lower than the prior average price target of $87.18.

The standing of Fortive among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $94.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $89.00 - Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $94.00 $91.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $77.00 $77.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Announces Outperform $85.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $77.00 $83.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $82.00 $89.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $91.00 $93.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $93.00 $97.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $84.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Buy $89.00 $96.00

All You Need to Know About Fortive

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

Fortive: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Fortive's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fortive's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

