Evaluating Evercore: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Evercore (NYSE:EVR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Evercore and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $240.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $276.00 and a low estimate of $219.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.92% from the previous average price target of $214.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Evercore. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $258.00 - Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $245.00 $219.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $251.00 $223.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $276.00 $231.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $219.00 $193.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $231.00 $220.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $220.00 $195.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $220.00 $220.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Evercore. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Evercore compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Evercore's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Evercore's Background

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities trading, equity underwriting, and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 2,200 employees at the end of 2023, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Evercore

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Evercore's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Evercore's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evercore's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evercore's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Evercore's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.55.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

