Evaluating Bank OZK: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 1

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $44.71, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Experiencing a 5.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $47.43.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bank OZK. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $48.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $49.00 $41.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $50.00 $50.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $41.00 $47.00 Jared Shaw Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $35.00 $39.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $50.00 $50.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Lowers Sell $37.00 $57.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bank OZK. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Bank OZK's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bank OZK's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. It provides a range of banking services which include deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts to loan services like real estate, consumer, commercial and industrial loans. Apart from providing traditional banking products and services it also provides treasury management, trust and wealth management, financial planning, online banking and other related services.

Bank OZK: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Bank OZK's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank OZK's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 42.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank OZK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bank OZK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

